Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys Shares of 2,158 PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,505,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $894,340,000 after purchasing an additional 162,467 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,185,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 879,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,590,000 after buying an additional 386,483 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,162,000 after buying an additional 13,062 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 195,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,245,000 after buying an additional 33,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

PVH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on PVH from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on PVH from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on PVH from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on PVH in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.60.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $74.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. PVH Corp has a 1 year low of $67.41 and a 1 year high of $134.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.56%.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

