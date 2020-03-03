Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys Shares of 4,932 Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pentair by 19.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,039,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582,896 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 6.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,977,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,933,000 after acquiring an additional 657,261 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,135,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,064,000 after acquiring an additional 19,357 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 689,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,636,000 after acquiring an additional 239,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 549,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,204,000 after acquiring an additional 65,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $41.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pentair PLC has a fifty-two week low of $34.50 and a fifty-two week high of $47.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.67.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $755.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pentair PLC will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNR shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on Pentair from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

