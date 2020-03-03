Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $227,000 in Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2020

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 23,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OR. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Osisko gold royalties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Osisko gold royalties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 282.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Osisko gold royalties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OR. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a report on Thursday, February 20th. National Bank of Canada raised shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.25 target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a report on Friday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.13.

Osisko gold royalties stock opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average of $9.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.24. Osisko gold royalties Ltd has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $13.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0378 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 71.43%.

Osisko gold royalties Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR)

