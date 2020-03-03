Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys New Shares in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novocure by 15.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,554,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $351,218,000 after buying an additional 750,374 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Novocure during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Novocure during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Novocure by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 189,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,176,000 after acquiring an additional 49,924 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Novocure by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Novocure alerts:

In related news, CFO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total value of $286,078.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,720,524.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 5,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $411,237.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,139,997.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,796 shares of company stock worth $16,574,374 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on NVCR. BidaskClub lowered shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Novocure from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Novocure in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.14.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $74.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.91 and its 200-day moving average is $83.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -936.75 and a beta of 2.27. Novocure Ltd has a twelve month low of $41.51 and a twelve month high of $98.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $99.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.10 million. Novocure had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novocure Ltd will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Novocure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novocure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.