Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys Shares of 6,700 Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $795,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 13,771 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $874,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 130,791.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,782,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 621,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,513,000 after acquiring an additional 111,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $27.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.96 and a 200 day moving average of $30.80. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $38.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.61.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.84%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

STLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

In related news, EVP Russell B. Rinn acquired 5,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.30 per share, with a total value of $131,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 231,318 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,663.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis acquired 18,600 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $485,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 111,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,305.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.