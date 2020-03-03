Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires New Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 55,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 292,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 132,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Horizon Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $34,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,647 shares in the company, valued at $4,726,797.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 93,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $3,306,828.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 963,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,928,744.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,308 shares of company stock valued at $7,056,175. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HZNP opened at $35.20 on Tuesday. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a twelve month low of $22.69 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.98 and a 200-day moving average of $31.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 44.08% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $363.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HZNP shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Horizon Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.36.

Horizon Therapeutics Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.