Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New Investment in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRBT. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in iRobot by 573.2% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 313,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,823,000 after buying an additional 380,297 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of iRobot by 63.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 951,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,673,000 after purchasing an additional 369,466 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of iRobot by 215.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 401,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,341,000 after purchasing an additional 274,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iRobot by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,285,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,747,000 after purchasing an additional 267,663 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot in the third quarter valued at $3,692,000.

IRBT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub downgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James raised iRobot from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on iRobot in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.99.

IRBT stock opened at $47.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.44. iRobot Co. has a 12-month low of $42.41 and a 12-month high of $132.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.33.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. iRobot had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $426.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iRobot Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

