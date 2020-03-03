Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes Position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FWONK. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 688.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C stock opened at $37.80 on Tuesday. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 52 week low of $32.46 and a 52 week high of $48.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FWONK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Media Formula One Series C presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series C

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWONK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Barclays PLC Has $4.65 Million Holdings in Entegris Inc
Barclays PLC Has $4.65 Million Holdings in Entegris Inc
Barclays PLC Has $4.69 Million Position in Acadia Realty Trust
Barclays PLC Has $4.69 Million Position in Acadia Realty Trust
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys New Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys New Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $225,000 in Devon Energy Corp
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $225,000 in Devon Energy Corp
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys Shares of 2,158 PVH Corp
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys Shares of 2,158 PVH Corp
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys Shares of 4,932 Pentair PLC
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys Shares of 4,932 Pentair PLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report