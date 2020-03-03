Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes Position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FWONK. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 688.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C stock opened at $37.80 on Tuesday. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 52 week low of $32.46 and a 52 week high of $48.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.
