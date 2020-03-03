Bank of Montreal Can Has $9.64 Million Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,239 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.06% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $9,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $2,040,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 399,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,705,000 after purchasing an additional 41,929 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,114,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHKP opened at $104.12 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $98.91 and a 52 week high of $132.76. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.94.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.59 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.39% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

CHKP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. First Analysis lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.71.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

