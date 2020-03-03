Bank of Montreal Can Buys 174,842 Shares of BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) by 103.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 343,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,842 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in BMC Stock were worth $9,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BMC Stock during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of BMC Stock during the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period.

Get BMC Stock alerts:

NASDAQ BMCH opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.08. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $16.86 and a 12-month high of $31.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.02.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $890.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.75 million. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

BMCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson raised shares of BMC Stock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of BMC Stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

BMC Stock Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH).

Receive News & Ratings for BMC Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMC Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.