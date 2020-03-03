Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Holdings in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,745 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.12% of Mosaic worth $9,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MOS. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 17.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 20.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 7.7% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 88,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 11.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 17.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 845,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,324,000 after acquiring an additional 128,075 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mosaic alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MOS shares. CIBC started coverage on Mosaic in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Mosaic from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Mosaic from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Shares of MOS opened at $17.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.69. Mosaic Co has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mosaic Co will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.