Bank of Montreal Can Takes Position in ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH (NASDAQ:ANDA)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH (NASDAQ:ANDA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 966,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,812,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 6.95% of ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH by 29.7% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,171,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,705,000 after purchasing an additional 268,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANDA stock opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05. ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.18.

Andina Acquisition Corp. III intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Bogotá, Colombia.

