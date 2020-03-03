Bank of Montreal Can Has $10.02 Million Stock Position in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 467,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,439 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.10% of TechnipFMC worth $10,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTI. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at $532,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at $577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

In other TechnipFMC news, CFO Maryann T. Mannen sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $302,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier Piou acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.11 per share, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,430. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FTI shares. Citigroup raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.60 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.37. TechnipFMC PLC has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $28.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 16.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that TechnipFMC PLC will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

