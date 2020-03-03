Bank of Montreal Can Buys 327,835 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 108.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 629,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 327,835 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.96% of Photronics worth $9,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,027,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Photronics by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 12,531 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Photronics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Photronics by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 537,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after purchasing an additional 28,477 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Photronics by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 183,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 46,622 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Photronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Photronics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Sunday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Progler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 101,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,728. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $480,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,155.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,389. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Photronics stock opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average of $12.61. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $823.79 million, a PE ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.59.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Photronics had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

