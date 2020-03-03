Bank of Montreal Can Sells 93,023 Shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93,023 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.11% of Iron Mountain worth $9,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 54,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $461,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $628,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 143,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,576,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1,372,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 13,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 13,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on IRM. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.23.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $31.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.30. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.59. Iron Mountain Inc has a 12-month low of $29.08 and a 12-month high of $36.65.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 107.86%.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Clark H. Bailey sold 15,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $509,737.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,477,472.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $164,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at $609,232.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

