Bank of Montreal Can Has $9.75 Million Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 57.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 448,416 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $9,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Unum Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Unum Group by 60.8% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 70,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 26,845 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Unum Group during the third quarter worth $36,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Unum Group by 10.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 992,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,507,000 after acquiring an additional 94,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Unum Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 597,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,750,000 after acquiring an additional 81,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. DOWLING & PARTN reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $25.04 on Tuesday. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.03. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

