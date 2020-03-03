Bank of Montreal Can Has $9.93 Million Stake in Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 169.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 176,076 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Comtech Telecomm. were worth $9,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 13.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 6.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 37.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,531 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 18.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 2.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,778 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMTL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Shares of CMTL stock opened at $28.26 on Tuesday. Comtech Telecomm. Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $683.40 million, a PE ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.75.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. Comtech Telecomm. had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Comtech Telecomm.’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Comtech Telecomm. Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

