Bank of Montreal Can Sells 118,474 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 45.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 141,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 118,474 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $10,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,644,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,620 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 223.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,520,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,036 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,240,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 216.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,162,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,710,000 after purchasing an additional 795,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth $77,513,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $74.05 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $52.19 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 54.84%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 44.93%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 43,194 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $3,138,044.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Ling sold 20,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $1,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,169 shares of company stock worth $10,260,071 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.40.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

