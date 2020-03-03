Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,693,778 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 43,143 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.57% of Iamgold worth $10,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAG. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Iamgold in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Iamgold by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,680 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iamgold in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Iamgold in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Iamgold in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IAG. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Iamgold in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Iamgold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Iamgold from $3.75 to $3.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Iamgold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Iamgold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

Shares of IAG opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.14. Iamgold Corp has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.56 million. Iamgold had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 38.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iamgold Corp will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

