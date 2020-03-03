Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 125,742 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.42% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $10,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 23,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 38,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 106,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.53. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 1.17. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $23.33.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $282.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.56 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 50.23%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.07.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

