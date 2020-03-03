Bank of Montreal Can Has $10.18 Million Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $10,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,345,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,656,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,029 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 66,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after purchasing an additional 11,221 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 130,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,118,000 after purchasing an additional 53,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $120.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.40 and its 200-day moving average is $116.99. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.54 and a 52 week high of $120.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.1267 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.