Bank of Montreal Can Has $10.19 Million Stake in Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,260,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 60,449 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $10,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDE. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 260.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,987,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,559,000 after buying an additional 1,435,869 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,787,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $982,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 88.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 382,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 179,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 32.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 162,639 shares in the last quarter. 66.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CDE opened at $4.68 on Tuesday. Coeur Mining Inc has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.90.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 47.96%. The company had revenue of $195.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Coeur Mining Inc will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Coeur Mining news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 10,378 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $66,211.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas S. Whelan purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 27,217 shares of company stock worth $112,590. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.21.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

