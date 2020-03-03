Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 147.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,599 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.19% of Cimarex Energy worth $10,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 35,389 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,081,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $420,135,000 after acquiring an additional 102,257 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 6,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 44,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Cimarex Energy news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 9,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $433,765.28. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $119,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 14,067 shares of company stock valued at $690,865 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE XEC opened at $32.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cimarex Energy Co has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.68.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.06). Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.94%.

XEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $81.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. MKM Partners upped their target price on Cimarex Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.88.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

