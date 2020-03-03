Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 38,779 Shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,779 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.21% of Black Hills worth $10,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Black Hills by 3,377.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 71.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Black Hills news, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total transaction of $505,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 124,056 shares in the company, valued at $10,038,611.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David R. Emery sold 7,500 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $585,150.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 130,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,166,474.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.75.

BKH stock opened at $76.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.12 and a 200-day moving average of $78.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Black Hills Corp has a 12 month low of $70.15 and a 12 month high of $87.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.33.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.04. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $477.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Black Hills’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Black Hills Corp will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is presently 60.62%.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

