Bank of Montreal Can Has $10.25 Million Stake in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,859 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.77% of Employers worth $10,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EIG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Employers by 180.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 64,271 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Employers in the 4th quarter valued at $2,385,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Employers by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,722,000 after buying an additional 53,533 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Employers by 508.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 37,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Employers by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 33,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Employers news, CEO Douglas D. Dirks sold 36,200 shares of Employers stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $1,537,414.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,791,995.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of EIG stock opened at $40.43 on Tuesday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.13 and a 1 year high of $45.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.65.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Employers had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Employers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Employers’s payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

Employers Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

