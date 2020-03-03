Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 768 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 157,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $10,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 216,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,138,000 after purchasing an additional 30,442 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,612,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,651,000 after purchasing an additional 175,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 379.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 588,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,486,000 after acquiring an additional 465,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OLLI shares. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.54.

Shares of OLLI opened at $52.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 2.14. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $46.97 and a 52 week high of $103.03.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $327.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.56 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,090,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

