Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,039 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.38% of American Equity Investment Life worth $10,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEL. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 35.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 24,396 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,282,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,762,000 after acquiring an additional 134,617 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 5.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 329.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 85,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 65,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 6.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 303,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after buying an additional 17,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

AEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $26.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.84. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12 month low of $20.16 and a 12 month high of $34.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.79 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John M. Matovina sold 15,704 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $467,351.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,025,919.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alonzo A. J. J. Strickland sold 900 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $27,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 246,400 shares in the company, valued at $7,419,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,900 shares of company stock worth $1,167,244 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.