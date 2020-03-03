Bank of Montreal Can Buys 13,000 Shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.27% of UniFirst worth $10,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in UniFirst by 181.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 281 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in UniFirst during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in UniFirst during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in UniFirst by 378.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in UniFirst by 17.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of UniFirst in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

UNF opened at $188.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.09. UniFirst Corp has a 1-year low of $134.16 and a 1-year high of $217.90. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.75.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.51. UniFirst had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $465.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UniFirst Corp will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

In other news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total value of $154,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,106 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,252.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David A. Difillippo sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total transaction of $159,980.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,720.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,913 shares of company stock worth $1,017,167. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

