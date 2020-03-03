Bank of Montreal Can Has $10.39 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,782 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $10,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 41,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 29,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 31,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $64.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.52 and its 200-day moving average is $65.05. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

