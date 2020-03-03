TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 148.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,625 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,547 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.15% of TCF Financial worth $10,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in TCF Financial by 679.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,310,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757,099 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in TCF Financial by 2,942.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,253,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,873 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in TCF Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,266,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,283,000 after acquiring an additional 47,080 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in TCF Financial by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,153,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000,000 after acquiring an additional 316,975 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TCF Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,771,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on TCF Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on TCF Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on TCF Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TCF Financial in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.91.

Shares of TCF stock opened at $37.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.50. TCF Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $566.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.08 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

TCF Financial Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

