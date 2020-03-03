Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,327 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $10,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 89.2% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 238,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,374,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 66,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,823,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 9.7% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 24,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 11.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $821,610,000 after buying an additional 1,349,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

LW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.86.

In other Lamb Weston news, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 3,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total value of $317,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael Jared Smith sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total value of $501,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,789 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LW opened at $86.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $58.83 and a 1-year high of $96.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.95.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.88 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 869.30% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

