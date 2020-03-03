Bank of Montreal Can Increases Holdings in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,782 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 2.32% of Haynes International worth $10,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Haynes International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Haynes International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $765,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Haynes International by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 493,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,652,000 after acquiring an additional 67,570 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Haynes International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Haynes International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HAYN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haynes International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub cut Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

In other Haynes International news, CEO Michael L. Shor acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.30 per share, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Also, VP Marlin C. Losch III sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $138,158.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,501 shares of company stock valued at $244,330. 3.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HAYN stock opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.03 and a 200 day moving average of $33.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $317.80 million, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.55. Haynes International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $39.04.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $108.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.54 million. Haynes International had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 2.97%. Haynes International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Haynes International, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.82%.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

