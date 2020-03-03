Bank of Montreal Can Sells 11,559 Shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 301,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,559 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.08% of Duke Realty worth $10,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 408,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,866,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 329,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after purchasing an additional 67,392 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Duke Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $530,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,458,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $864,830,000 after purchasing an additional 457,554 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DRE. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.92.

NYSE DRE opened at $33.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.81. Duke Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $29.37 and a 12-month high of $38.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.71.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.62 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 44.05% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is presently 65.28%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

