Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 218.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 352,095 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,528 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $10,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 837.3% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Lake Street Capital raised Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.11.

In related news, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 4,265,223 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total transaction of $118,829,112.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,075,678 shares in the company, valued at $782,188,389.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,643,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,296,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,570,947 shares of company stock valued at $584,799,946.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $32.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.41 and a 200 day moving average of $32.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $57.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.96. Uber Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $25.58 and a twelve month high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 109.84% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

