PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.10% of PerkinElmer worth $10,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 430.1% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the third quarter worth about $69,000. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PKI. Raymond James restated an “average” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.36.

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total value of $171,000.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 11,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $1,127,934.08. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $86.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.06 and a 200 day moving average of $90.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $103.00.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $805.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.14 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 7.89%. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

