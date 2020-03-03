MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 386,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.46% of MEDNAX worth $10,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MD. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,117,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in MEDNAX by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in MEDNAX by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 217,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 33,702 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in MEDNAX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,194,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in MEDNAX by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on MEDNAX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on MEDNAX from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on MEDNAX in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on MEDNAX from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on MEDNAX from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. MEDNAX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.58.

Shares of NYSE:MD opened at $17.42 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -0.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. MEDNAX Inc has a one year low of $16.17 and a one year high of $33.31.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 42.63%. The firm had revenue of $905.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. MEDNAX’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MEDNAX Inc will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

