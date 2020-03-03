Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tupperware Brands is the leading global marketer of innovative, premium products across multiple brands utilizing a social selling method through an independent sales. Product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller Cosmetics, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, and Nuvo brands. Tupperware Brands’ growth comes from its worldwide sales force, and they have made an unwavering commitment to Enlighten, Educate and Empower women and their families across the globe. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TUP. ValuEngine raised Tupperware Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Tupperware Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of Tupperware Brands stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. Tupperware Brands has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The firm has a market cap of $139.36 million, a PE ratio of 1.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.41.

In other news, Director Angel R. Martinez sold 4,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $33,401.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,073.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 489.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 305.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 156,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 117,553 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,678,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,523,000 after buying an additional 1,163,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth $1,185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

