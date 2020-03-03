Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $282.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Intuit's fiscal second-quarter results benefited from strong momentum in Online ecosystem revenues and solid professional tax revenues. The TurboTax Live offering is also driving strong growth in the Consumer tax business. Solid momentum in the company’s lending product, QuickBooks Capital, remains a positive. Moreover, the company’s strategy of shifting its business to cloud-based subscription model will help generate stable revenues over the long run. Further, Intuit’s QuickBooks Online Advanced solution, which is targeting the midmarket, holds promise. However, high costs and expenses pose a major concern. Moreover, the company expects total QuickBooks Online subscriber growth to moderate in the near term as it continues to focus on additional services. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Intuit from to and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $312.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Intuit from to and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $294.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $281.18 on Friday. Intuit has a 52 week low of $236.03 and a 52 week high of $306.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $287.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.66.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

In related news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total transaction of $29,815,775.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 73,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.08, for a total transaction of $18,785,260.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,426 shares of company stock valued at $48,613,307 in the last 90 days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 525.5% during the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $565,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Intuit by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

