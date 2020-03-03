Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its price objective cut by Cfra from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BIG. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Big Lots from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Big Lots from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Big Lots from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Big Lots from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Big Lots has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.77.

Get Big Lots alerts:

BIG opened at $17.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $617.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.04. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Big Lots will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

In related news, Director Marla C. Gottschalk purchased 1,850 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,061.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,070.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $58,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,422.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.