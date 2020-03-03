CIBC Reaffirms Hold Rating for Celestica (NYSE:CLS)

CIBC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Celestica from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celestica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Celestica presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.64.

NYSE:CLS opened at $6.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average of $7.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Celestica has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $9.45.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 7.36%. Celestica’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLS. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Celestica by 1,631.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,165,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,516 shares during the period. Towle & Co. grew its position in Celestica by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,569,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,252,000 after purchasing an additional 980,081 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Celestica by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,305,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,878,000 after purchasing an additional 603,391 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at $2,891,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Celestica by 1,135.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 262,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 240,811 shares during the period. 65.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

