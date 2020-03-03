Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on COLL. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.38.

NASDAQ COLL opened at $23.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $25.59.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 26.43% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $74.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 295,287 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $6,475,643.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 402,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,817,745.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 1,321 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $31,532.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,540.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,563 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

