Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on COLL. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.38.
NASDAQ COLL opened at $23.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $25.59.
In related news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 295,287 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $6,475,643.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 402,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,817,745.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 1,321 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $31,532.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,540.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,563 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Collegium Pharmaceutical
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.
Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?
Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.