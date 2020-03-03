Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2020

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TD. CIBC cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.25.

Shares of TD opened at $52.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.28. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $50.38 and a twelve month high of $59.55. The stock has a market cap of $93.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.41. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.597 per share. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 45.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 32,429,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,818,817,000 after buying an additional 2,922,349 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.3% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 23,747,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,498,000 after buying an additional 985,612 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,222,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,295,935,000 after buying an additional 81,769 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 21,673,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,217,270,000 after buying an additional 207,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,301,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,284,000 after buying an additional 4,423,483 shares in the last quarter. 48.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?

