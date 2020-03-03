Bank of Montreal Can Sells 25,727 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,727 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.55% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $10,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,159,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Motco lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,294,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,781,000 after acquiring an additional 23,947 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF stock opened at $35.99 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $35.12 and a 12-month high of $41.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.68 and its 200 day moving average is $39.45.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

