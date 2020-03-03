Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 101.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,336 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $10,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. FMR LLC grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after acquiring an additional 162,118 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 54,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 197.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,337,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $360,660.00. Also, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 18,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total transaction of $2,033,006.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,308,421.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $123.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $125.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $105.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 4.46. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 52 week low of $82.62 and a 52 week high of $122.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.81.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.71. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.