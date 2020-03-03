Bank of Montreal Can Sells 8,326 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2020

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,560 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,326 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $10,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,000,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,538 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 58,948 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. 11.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $42.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.75. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $38.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.08 and a 200 day moving average of $44.04.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 57.93% and a net margin of 13.72%. Analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.5994 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GSK shares. Svb Leerink started coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Shore Capital lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

