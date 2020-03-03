Bank of Montreal Can Buys 58,395 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,395 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $10,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 365.9% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 200.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SF stock opened at $57.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.83. Stifel Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $49.63 and a 52 week high of $69.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.28 and a 200-day moving average of $59.52.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.27. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $944.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.84%.

In other Stifel Financial news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total transaction of $245,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,284.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Nesi sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $116,662.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 176,160 shares in the company, valued at $10,960,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,928 shares of company stock worth $2,080,267. 3.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SF. ValuEngine raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stifel Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

