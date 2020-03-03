Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Holdings in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,906 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,879 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Total were worth $10,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Total in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Total by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Total in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Total by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 166,472 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Total by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,909 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 5.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Total in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

In other Total news, Director S.A. Total purchased 100,600 shares of Total stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $890,310.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,152,078 shares of company stock valued at $18,533,004.

Shares of TOT stock opened at $44.42 on Tuesday. Total SA has a 52-week low of $41.32 and a 52-week high of $58.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.72.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $49.28 billion during the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Total SA will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

