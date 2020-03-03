Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $11,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000.

ESGV stock opened at $54.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.84 and a 200-day moving average of $54.60. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $47.00 and a 12-month high of $60.17.

Bank of Montreal Can Sells 25,727 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF
Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co
Bank of Montreal Can Has $10.82 Million Position in Cott Corp
Bank of Montreal Can Has $10.86 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF
Bank of Montreal Can Sells 8,326 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc
Bank of Montreal Can Buys 58,395 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp
