Bank of Montreal Can Sells 2,678,671 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 92.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,678,671 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $11,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BX. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 623,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,322,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $562,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares in the company, valued at $8,618,455.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.10.

Shares of BX opened at $56.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.53. Blackstone Group LP has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $64.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 314.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. This is an increase from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 105.63%.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

