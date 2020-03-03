Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Holdings Lifted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 567,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 57,005 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $11,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KIM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 2,125.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 359.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KIM opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.12. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.72. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $16.79 and a 1 year high of $21.86.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.45 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 35.43%. Kimco Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

